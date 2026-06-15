Asian stocks rally as Shehbaz Sharif reports US Iran deal

Oil drop lifts Asian markets

Lower oil prices gave Asian markets a boost: Japan's Nikkei surged 3%, South Korea's market climbed 4.3%, and the MSCI Asia-Pacific index rose 1.5%.

Even European and US futures saw gains.

With energy costs easing, inflation worries are cooling off just as central banks like the Federal Reserve get ready for big policy meetings this week.

Interest rates are expected to stay steady at the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, while Japan is considered likely to raise rates.