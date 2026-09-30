Asian stocks rebound Wednesday as oil falls, Nikkei jumps
Business
Asian stock markets finally saw a lift on Wednesday after three sessions, helped by falling oil prices.
Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.56%, and South Korea's Kospi rose 0.65%.
But not everyone's celebrating: Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures pointed to a small drop, so that market could start off weaker.
US longest-dated Treasuries hit 2002 highs
Oil prices kept dropping, with Brent crude near $103 a barrel and US crude at $89.10 a barrel, giving global stocks some breathing room.
Meanwhile, yields on the longest-dated US Treasuries touched their highest level since 2002, making investors cautious about inflation and government spending.
In India, the Nifty 50 is expected to open lower.