Asian stocks rise as Iran ceasefire proposal lowers oil prices
Business
Asian stocks got a boost on Tuesday after mediation efforts raised hopes of a resolution, which helped bring oil prices down.
Brent crude dropped to $88.88 a barrel, down from Monday's high of $91.42.
This comes as Iran received a proposal for a 10-day ceasefire and Yemen's Houthis threaten to block Saudi ports, keeping energy supply worries in the mix.
Investors eye Alphabet and Intel earnings
With markets feeling steadier, investors are now watching big tech earnings from Alphabet and Intel, especially as the AI sector faces some ups and downs.
Even with strong numbers from Samsung and TSMC, experts like HSBC's Fred Neumann warn that rising energy costs and interest rates could make things tricky for AI hardware companies going forward.