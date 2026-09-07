Asian stocks rise on US jobs report and oil spike
Business
Asian stock markets had a strong Monday, boosted by a solid US jobs report and a spike in oil prices.
Tensions in the Gulf, after recent clashes involving US and Iranian forces, pushed Brent crude up to $96.45 per barrel, with US crude also climbing.
The upbeat mood comes despite talk of more interest rate hikes on the way.
Nikkei and South Korea shares rise
Japan's Nikkei rose 2% and South Korea rallied 3%, helping lift other Asian shares too.
Meanwhile, European stocks slipped as everyone waits for the European Central Bank's next move on rates.
Investors are now watching out for Friday's US inflation numbers to see what might happen next with central bank policies, especially after last week's upbeat payrolls report.