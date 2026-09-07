Asian stocks rise on US tech rally and oil gains
Business
Asian stock markets got a boost on Monday, riding the wave from a strong US tech rally.
The Nasdaq-100 ticked up 0.2% on Friday, while semiconductor stocks soared.
Oil prices also edged higher after tensions flared in the Gulf.
Yen strong, Nikkei and Kospi higher
Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi opened higher, while Australia's ASX was little changed.
The Japanese yen stayed strong after last week's gains, with investors buzzing about possible Bank of Japan rate hikes and shifts by Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund.
Meanwhile, everyone's watching for US inflation data later this week: it could decide if the Fed changes interest rates again soon.