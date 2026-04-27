Asian stocks upbeat with Nikkei record high despite U.S.-Iran tensions

Hang Seng and Gift Nifty steady

Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures nudged higher and India's Gift Nifty pointed to a positive start, both holding steady despite news of Iran seizing ships near the Strait of Hormuz and stalled U.S.-Iran talks.

Oil prices spiked nearly 2%, sending Brent crude to $107.49 per barrel as worries about the region grew.

Meanwhile, Wall Street wrapped up last week with new highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, though the Dow edged down slightly.