ASM Group of Institutes launches pan-India 'AI Fest'

The fest will also kickstart a roadmap for AI integration

Expect hands-on workshops led by industry pros on using AI in teaching, research, and campus life.

The event also marks the start of a sustained transformation roadmap that includes institute-wise ASM AI Task Forces, an upcoming ASM AI Centre of Excellence, and the deployment of the Navdrishti App for smarter student management.

Plus, new PGDM programs with built-in AI courses are rolling out.