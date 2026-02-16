ASM Group of Institutes launches pan-India 'AI Fest'
ASM Group of Institutes just launched the ASM AI Fest 2026, happening across 10 campuses until February 28. The goal? Get students thinking "AI-first" in everything they do.
The fest opened with a keynote delivered by an AI-powered digital twin of Chairman Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, addressing thousands of students, faculty, and staff.
The fest will also kickstart a roadmap for AI integration
Expect hands-on workshops led by industry pros on using AI in teaching, research, and campus life.
The event also marks the start of a sustained transformation roadmap that includes institute-wise ASM AI Task Forces, an upcoming ASM AI Centre of Excellence, and the deployment of the Navdrishti App for smarter student management.
Plus, new PGDM programs with built-in AI courses are rolling out.
Aiming for an AI-first mindset among students
This fest is part of India's push for a "Digital India," aiming to make students ready for an AI-driven world—whether you're into MBA, engineering or tech.
As Dr. Pachpande put it: "People who use AI will replace those who don't."
It's all about helping you lead in tomorrow's global economy.