ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet vows no phone or laptop delays
ASML, the company behind the high-tech machines that make computer chips, just told everyone not to worry: it's not going to be the reason your next phone or laptop gets delayed.
At its annual meeting, CEO Christophe Fouquet promised it's investing smartly to keep up with demand and stay ahead in the game.
TSMC ramps AI and memory production
There's a huge need for artificial intelligence (AI) chips and memory right now, and big customers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC (the folks who help make NVIDIA chips), are cranking up production.
Fouquet made it clear: delivering equipment on time is top priority so customers don't look elsewhere.
Even with new startups popping up, he says they're not a real threat yet.
And while US export rules could affect sales to China (which is about 20% of ASML's business), CFO Roger Dassen said global demand should balance things out.