ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet vows no phone or laptop delays

TSMC ramps AI and memory production

There's a huge need for artificial intelligence (AI) chips and memory right now, and big customers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., or TSMC (the folks who help make NVIDIA chips), are cranking up production.

Fouquet made it clear: delivering equipment on time is top priority so customers don't look elsewhere.

Even with new startups popping up, he says they're not a real threat yet.

And while US export rules could affect sales to China (which is about 20% of ASML's business), CFO Roger Dassen said global demand should balance things out.