ASML cuts EUV build time amid AI driven booking surge
ASML, the company behind the world's most advanced chip-making machines, is fast-tracking production to keep up with the AI boom.
CFO Roger Dassen shared that ASML is cutting its build time from 22 weeks down to just 15 to 16 weeks.
These EUV machines are so in-demand for making next-generation semiconductors that ASML is "close to being fully booked" for EUV machines in 2027 and already taking orders for 2028.
ASML raises 2026 revenue outlook
To keep pace, ASML plans to make about 65 of these high-tech machines this year and is aiming for a 30% capacity boost by next year.
It is also streamlining things by skipping some testing steps and turning R and D spaces into extra production areas.
With all this momentum, ASML has bumped its revenue outlook for 2026 up to €43 billion ($49.2 billion) to €45 billion, showing just how crucial its tech is in powering today's AI surge.