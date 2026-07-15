ASML cuts EUV build time amid AI driven booking surge

ASML, the company behind the world's most advanced chip-making machines, is fast-tracking production to keep up with the AI boom.

CFO Roger Dassen shared that ASML is cutting its build time from 22 weeks down to just 15 to 16 weeks.

These EUV machines are so in-demand for making next-generation semiconductors that ASML is "close to being fully booked" for EUV machines in 2027 and already taking orders for 2028.