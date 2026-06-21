ASML denies EUV shipments to China amid US leak concerns
ASML, Europe's top semiconductor equipment maker, is pushing back against US concerns that its cutting-edge EUV technology may have reached China.
The company made it clear: "ASML has never shipped an EUV machine to China nor have we shipped to China any component, module or equipment specially designed to be used in an EUV machine."
This comes after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick raised concerns with ASML executives about possible leaks.
Dutch government cites strict export controls
Backing ASML, the Dutch government emphasized its strict export controls and licensing rules for sensitive tech.
Officials say exports are tightly regulated under European and national laws.
All this is happening as the US and its allies try to limit China's progress in advanced semiconductors, especially after reports of Chinese research linked to former ASML employees working on EUV tech independently.