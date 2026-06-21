ASML denies EUV shipments to China amid US leak concerns Business Jun 21, 2026

ASML, Europe's top semiconductor equipment maker, is pushing back against US concerns that its cutting-edge EUV technology may have reached China.

The company made it clear: "ASML has never shipped an EUV machine to China nor have we shipped to China any component, module or equipment specially designed to be used in an EUV machine."

This comes after US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick raised concerns with ASML executives about possible leaks.