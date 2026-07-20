ASML offers €20,000 retention bonus amid soaring lithography demand
Business
ASML, the world leader in chip-making gear, just announced a €20,000 ($22,838) retention bonus for workers who stick with the company from 2027 to 2030.
The bonus comes as a conditional stock grant starting January 1, 2027, part of ASML's push to hold onto talent as demand for its advanced lithography tools keeps soaring.
ASML reports €2.92 billion net income
ASML is booming: it reported a net income of €2.92 billion this month and its chip-making tools are nearly sold out through 2027.
With 44,500 employees worldwide (more than half in the Netherlands and about 8,500 in the U.S.), keeping skilled staff is crucial as competition heats up in the semiconductor industry.