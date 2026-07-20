ASML plans €20,000 conditional stock grants for eligible staff 2027-2030
ASML, the world's leading chip-making equipment company, plans to offer eligible employees a conditional stock grant worth around €20,000, which will be granted to those who stay with it from 2027 to 2030.
This move aims to keep top talent on board as demand for advanced chips keeps climbing thanks to AI, electric cars, and cloud tech.
Chipmakers struggle to retain engineers
Chip companies everywhere are struggling to find and hold onto skilled engineers, especially those who know their way around complex machines like ASML's EUV lithography tools.
Losing these experts can seriously slow down innovation and production.
Other big names like TSMC and Samsung are also rolling out financial perks, but training new engineers takes time, making retention strategies more important than ever.