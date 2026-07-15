ASML Q2 revenue €9.3bn, profit up 26% on AI demand
Business
ASML, the Dutch company behind the machines that make advanced chips, just had a standout second quarter in 2026: net profit jumped 26% to €2.9 billion and revenue hit €9.3 billion, topping its own expectations.
The big driver? Surging demand for AI-powered chips.
ASML lifts outlook to €45bn
Riding this wave, ASML raised its full-year sales outlook to as much as €45 billion (up from a previous range of 36-€40 billion).
CEO Christophe Fouquet said AI investments are fueling orders for its high-tech gear.
While business is booming, ASML is also navigating challenges like US export restrictions that could slow sales in China, but globally, its tech remains key to powering the AI revolution.