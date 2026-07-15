ASML Q2 revenue €9.3bn, profit up 26% on AI demand

Riding this wave, ASML raised its full-year sales outlook to as much as €45 billion (up from a previous range of 36-€40 billion).

CEO Christophe Fouquet said AI investments are fueling orders for its high-tech gear.

While business is booming, ASML is also navigating challenges like US export restrictions that could slow sales in China, but globally, its tech remains key to powering the AI revolution.