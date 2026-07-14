ASML to report Q2 earnings Wednesday after nearly 70% rally
ASML, the Dutch tech giant behind the machines that make advanced AI chips, is about to reveal its second-quarter earnings this Wednesday.
The company's value has shot up nearly 70% this year thanks to booming demand from big players like Samsung and Micron.
Still, US restrictions on selling top-tier tools to China could make things tricky for ASML moving forward.
Analysts forecast ASML Q2 €2.61bn profit
Analysts expect ASML's net profit to climb 8.8% to €2.61 billion, with revenue rising 14% to €8.8 billion for the second quarter.
Even though China can't buy ASML's most advanced EUV machines, it could still make up up to 20% of sales this year by purchasing older DUV tools.
Experts think ASML has room to grow beyond its 2030 sales target of at least €44 billion by speeding up production and working with more suppliers, so the company's future looks pretty interesting despite global challenges.