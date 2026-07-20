ASML's market value nears $700B on AI demand, EUV leadership
ASML, the Dutch tech giant behind those ultra-advanced chip-making machines, is riding high thanks to the AI boom.
Its market value has jumped to nearly $700 billion after a massive 60% share surge this year and strong earnings.
Since ASML is the only company making extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines (basically the secret sauce for cutting-edge chips), it's become a key player in powering everything from smartphones to AI servers.
Barclays, Bernstein raise target above $2,600
Big banks like Barclays and Bernstein are so confident that they've bumped ASML's stock price target above $2,600.
Projects like Elon Musk's Terafab facility could drive even more demand, but there are some hurdles: if cloud giants pull back on AI spending or US laws tighten sales to China, growth could stall.
To really hit that $1 trillion mark, ASML will need to keep up with partners like TSMC and Samsung and stay ahead of industry challenges.