ASML's market value nears $700B on AI demand, EUV leadership

ASML, the Dutch tech giant behind those ultra-advanced chip-making machines, is riding high thanks to the AI boom.

Its market value has jumped to nearly $700 billion after a massive 60% share surge this year and strong earnings.

Since ASML is the only company making extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines (basically the secret sauce for cutting-edge chips), it's become a key player in powering everything from smartphones to AI servers.