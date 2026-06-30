Assessment Year 2026-27: ITR-3/4 to August 31, ITR-1/2 July 31
Business
Filing your taxes for Assessment Year 2026-27 just got a little easier.
If you're using ITR-3 or ITR-4 (and don't need a tax audit), you now have until August 31 to file, giving you an extra month compared to before.
For those filing ITR-1 or ITR-2, the usual July 31 deadline still applies.
Update returns until March 31, 2027
You can also fix mistakes or update your return until March 31, 2027, three months more than before, which is great if you freelance or run a small business and need extra time.
Just remember: late filings come with penalties (up to ₹5,000 if your income's over ₹5 lakh) and interest on unpaid taxes.
Missing deadlines could also affect things like carrying forward losses or which tax regime you're placed in, so it pays to stay on top of those dates!