Assessment Year 2026-27: ITR-3/4 to August 31, ITR-1/2 July 31

Update returns until March 31, 2027

You can also fix mistakes or update your return until March 31, 2027, three months more than before, which is great if you freelance or run a small business and need extra time.

Just remember: late filings come with penalties (up to ₹5,000 if your income's over ₹5 lakh) and interest on unpaid taxes.

Missing deadlines could also affect things like carrying forward losses or which tax regime you're placed in, so it pays to stay on top of those dates!