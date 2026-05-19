Asset manager 360 ONE launching 6th $500 million private credit fund
360 ONE Asset Management is gearing up to launch its sixth private credit fund, aiming to raise $500 million this June.
The fund is set to attract wealthy investors from India and abroad, showing that India's fundraising game stays strong, even as global markets worry about loan quality and AI risks.
Fund to back midsize companies
This new fund will mainly back midsize companies and unique deals like acquisition financing, refinancing, or stake buyouts.
It's a tried-and-tested approach for 360 ONE: they pulled in $400 million for their last fund in March 2026.
India private credit remains resilient
Even with a global slowdown, India's private credit scene remains lively.
Other players like Lighthouse Canton and InCred Alternative Investments closed its first special situations credit fund in April, while 360 ONE's alternatives business has grown by 23%, hitting ₹5.8 trillion ($60 billion) by the end of fiscal year 2026.