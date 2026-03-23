Assiduus raises $25 million to accelerate global expansion
Assiduus Global, a digital commerce tech firm, just scored $25 million in fresh funding led by Bajaj Finserv, with support from investors like Uncorrelated Ventures and Aaruha Technology Fund.
No valuation change or timeframe is reported in the source.
AI-powered tools for digital commerce
Assiduus builds AI-powered tools that help brands sell across global marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, and Flipkart.
They work with over 150 brands in more than 20 countries, offering everything from pricing intelligence to fulfillment and compliance.
The new funds will fuel their expansion into the Middle East, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, using Oman as a key hub.
Impressive growth and profitability
Assiduus has grown its revenue, customer base, and reach. They have remained profitable for seven consecutive years and the source does not report a client-loss timeframe.
They reported $560 million in GMV last year (2025).