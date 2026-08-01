ASSOCHAM signs partnership with IACCIA to boost India Arab trade
India's business chamber, ASSOCHAM, just signed a partnership with the India & Arab Countries Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture, IACCIA, to boost trade and investment between India and 22 Arab countries.
The new agreement is all about making it easier for companies to work together, share ideas, and create more opportunities across both regions.
MoU supports joint ventures and startups
The memorandum of understanding focuses on helping businesses connect: think joint ventures, tech sharing, support for startups and small companies, plus collaboration in hot areas like renewable energy, healthcare, infrastructure, and digital innovation.
Dr. Waiel Awwad from IACCIA highlighted that tapping into existing free trade deals could open even more doors.
With over $300 billion already flowing in annual trade between India and the Arab world, this move aims to spark real growth and fresh possibilities for everyone involved.