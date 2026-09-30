Astana International Financial Centre seeks partnership with India's GIFT City
Business
Kazakhstan's Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is looking to join forces with India's GIFT City, hoping to make it easier for both countries to invest and grow their financial services.
Since 2018, AIFC has become a big name in Central Asia, especially around sustainable finance and digital assets.
AIFC helped bring $27B into Kazakhstan
AIFC governor Renat Bekturov says the geographical proximity between India and Kazakhstan could really help boost financial opportunities.
The AIFC has already helped bring $27 billion into Kazakhstan by September 2026, with more than 6,500 companies from 90 countries registered within the AIFC jurisdiction.
This move could open new doors for entrepreneurs and investors on both sides.