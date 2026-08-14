Astra Space seeks $250 million for $1B valuation after launch failures
Astra Space, the US rocket company, is hoping to raise $250 million at a $1 billion valuation after some tough years.
CEO Chris Kemp shared that the company was once valued at more than $2 billion but its valuation dropped sharply after launch failures and it went private in 2024.
Now it is aiming for a fresh start.
Astra would scale Rocket 4 launches
If it secures this funding, Astra will expand its mobile-launch rocket program and boost its satellite propulsion business, where it has already sold hundreds of thrusters.
The big focus is Rocket 4, designed for affordable launches (about $5 million each), with hopes to enable rapid satellite deployment from 2027.
Kemp says an email from an Astra fundraising adviser seen by Reuters described this shift as a "space platform company" and help it bounce back from past setbacks.