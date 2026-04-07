AstraZeneca and Telangana launch Qure.ai lung screening in 20 facilities

Commissioner Satyanarayana urges early detection

Right now, 80% to 85% of lung cancer cases are caught at an advanced stage, making them harder to treat. Nonsmoker cases are also rising fast.

S. Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Commissioner, Health & Family Welfare Directorate, Telangana, said the need of the hour is to detect lung cancer at an early stage and treat it effectively.

By training doctors and upskilling healthcare professionals, the partnership hopes to save more lives and set a new standard for public healthcare in the state.