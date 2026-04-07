AstraZeneca and Telangana launch Qure.ai lung screening in 20 facilities
AstraZeneca and the Telangana government are rolling out AI-based lung cancer screening in 20 public health facilities across the state.
The goal is to catch lung cancer early using Qure.ai's chest X-ray technology, especially since most cases are found late, when treatment is tougher.
This move aims to help both city and rural patients get a fair shot at early diagnosis.
Commissioner Satyanarayana urges early detection
Right now, 80% to 85% of lung cancer cases are caught at an advanced stage, making them harder to treat. Nonsmoker cases are also rising fast.
S. Sangeetha Satyanarayana, Commissioner, Health & Family Welfare Directorate, Telangana, said the need of the hour is to detect lung cancer at an early stage and treat it effectively.
By training doctors and upskilling healthcare professionals, the partnership hopes to save more lives and set a new standard for public healthcare in the state.