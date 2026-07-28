AstraZeneca India opens integrated genomic solutions centre in Amaravati
AstraZeneca India is launching a new Integrated Genomic Solutions Centre in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, as part of the country's first Integrated Precision Oncology program.
Announced alongside Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, this center aims to change how cancer is treated by using advanced genetic research for personalized diagnosis and therapy.
Centre targets lung and breast cancers
The main goal? Tackle lung and breast cancer with tech like AI-powered X-rays and next-generation genetic testing.
The center will help spot these cancers earlier and create treatment plans tailored to each patient's genes.
AstraZeneca India is teaming up with Strand Life Sciences and Qure.ai to roll out these smart screening tools in government hospitals, hoping for faster diagnoses and better outcomes for patients.