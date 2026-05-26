AstraZeneca Pharma India Q4 profit falls 23% amid rising costs

AstraZeneca FY26 revenue ₹2,275.6cr 11 approvals

AstraZeneca scored 11 new regulatory approvals for medicines in fiscal 2026 and grew its overall yearly revenue to ₹2,275.6 crore across oncology, biopharmaceuticals, and rare disease segments.

The board also proposed a ₹36 dividend per share and plans to reappoint Shilpa Divekar Nirula as nonexecutive independent director for five more years (pending shareholder nod).

Before the earnings announcement, shares rose by 2.56%, closing at ₹9,025 on the NSE, so investors seem optimistic about what's next.