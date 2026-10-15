AstraZeneca signs deal worth up to $1.5 billion with insitro
Business
AstraZeneca just signed a massive deal worth up to about $1.5 billion with California-based biotech company insitro to speed up the search for new treatments for tough liver and heart diseases.
They're betting on insitro's "Virtual Human" platform, which uses lab-grown cells and machine learning to spot promising drug candidates faster than old-school methods.
Partnership targets MASH and heart conditions
The focus is on diseases like MASH and certain heart conditions, areas where current treatments just don't cut it because the science is so complex.
With AstraZeneca funding trials and bringing their pharma know-how, both companies hope this tech-meets-medicine approach will finally crack these challenging health problems.