AstraZeneca wins CDSCO approval for additional Enhertu indication in India

AstraZeneca just got the green light from India's drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, known as CDSCO, to import and sell Enhertu, a treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer.

This approval covers an additional indication for the drug, making it more widely available for patients who need it.

It follows last month's clearance that allowed Enhertu with pertuzumab as a first-line option for advanced cases.