AstraZeneca wins CDSCO approval for additional Enhertu indication in India
AstraZeneca just got the green light from India's drug regulator, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, known as CDSCO, to import and sell Enhertu, a treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer.
This approval covers an additional indication for the drug, making it more widely available for patients who need it.
It follows last month's clearance that allowed Enhertu with pertuzumab as a first-line option for advanced cases.
Enhertu targets HER2 expressing cancers
Enhertu is a targeted therapy designed to fight certain HER2-expressing cancers, a key factor in some aggressive breast cancers.
Already used around the world, this approval means more Indian patients could soon get access to cutting-edge treatment options, though some final regulatory steps are still pending.
AstraZeneca profits fell 23% stock dipped
Even with these new approvals, AstraZeneca's recent profits dipped 23% compared to last year, despite higher revenues.
Their stock has also seen a slight drop this year, reminding us that business success doesn't always move in sync with medical breakthroughs.