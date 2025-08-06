Next Article
AstraZeneca's Soliris to treat rare blood disorders launched in India
AstraZeneca is rolling out its drug Soliris (Eculizumab) in India this August 2025, after getting the green light from Indian health authorities.
Soliris is designed to help people with some of the rarest and most serious blood disorders, and will now be available across the country.
Soliris can help patients with PNH, aHUS
Soliris targets two tough conditions: PNH, which can cause dangerous blood clots and organ damage, and aHUS, which can lead to kidney failure.
By blocking harmful processes in the blood, this treatment offers new hope for patients who've had limited options until now.