Astrobase invests ₹500cr Karnataka rocket engine plant, over 1,250 jobs
Astrobase, led by professionals with extensive experience in India's space program, including former ISRO scientists, is putting ₹500 crore into a rocket engine manufacturing facility in Karnataka's Adinarayana Hosahalli Industrial Area.
The big goal? Developing medium-lift launch vehicles, reusable launch systems and indigenous rocket propulsion technologies to keep up with the world's growing need for rockets, while also opening up over 1,250 jobs for locals.
Astrobase to make 40 engines yearly
Set across 10 acres, the facility aims to roll out 40 rocket engines every year and help Astrobase ramp up its payload delivery game, targeting 100 metric tons by 2032 and shooting for a massive 1,000 metric tons by 2040.
Meanwhile, Bayer is also investing ₹200 crore in Bengaluru for a Global Capability Centre (GCC) that will add another 220 jobs.
It's clear: Karnataka is quickly becoming a hotspot for innovation and new opportunities.