Astrobase invests ₹500cr Karnataka rocket engine plant, over 1,250 jobs

Astrobase, led by professionals with extensive experience in India's space program, including former ISRO scientists, is putting ₹500 crore into a rocket engine manufacturing facility in Karnataka's Adinarayana Hosahalli Industrial Area.

The big goal? Developing medium-lift launch vehicles, reusable launch systems and indigenous rocket propulsion technologies to keep up with the world's growing need for rockets, while also opening up over 1,250 jobs for locals.