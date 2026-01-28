Astrotalk's revenue rockets 85% as it bets big on e-commerce
Astrotalk, the astrology app, just posted about an 81% jump in revenue for FY25—hitting ₹1,176 crore driven by sustained demand for its core astrology offerings and higher user engagement, better conversion rates and repeat customers, particularly in Tier-I cities.
Its core astrology business brought in most of the money, but there's more to the story.
E-commerce boost and what's next
Astrotalk's profit before tax shot up 125% to ₹285 crore (despite some one-time costs), and its new e-commerce store is taking off fast.
Launched in 2024, Astrotalk Store sold over 1.6 million products like rudrakshas and gemstones, pulling in ₹140 crore already.
With a strong repeat buyer rate and plans to add hundreds of new products—especially for smaller cities—the company is aiming for even bigger numbers ahead.
For anyone watching how digital platforms are branching out beyond their core business, this is one to keep an eye on.