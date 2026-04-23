ASUS in talks to supply AI servers in India
Business
ASUS is shifting gears in India, moving beyond PCs to focus on high-powered AI servers.
The company's co-chief executive officer Samson Hu shared that they are talking with the Indian government and big cloud providers to supply these advanced servers, hoping to power up the country's growing tech scene.
ASUS partners with Yotta Data Services
ASUS already works with Yotta Data Services, helping major AI companies get the computing muscle they need.
This expansion fits right into India's push for its own AI infrastructure and highlights how the country is quickly becoming a hotspot for next-gen tech.