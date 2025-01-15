Zepto will now deliver your ASUS accessories in 10 minutes
What's the story
Leading tech accessory brand in India, ASUS, has announced its partnership with quick commerce platform Zepto.
The move will enable faster delivery of ASUS's popular accessories in major cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.
The initiative is intended to make ASUS's products more accessible and speed up service for consumers, especially in urban areas where demand for quick delivery is high.
Market response
ASUS's response to rising demand for quick delivery
Arnold Su, Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC at ASUS India, expressed his excitement over the partnership with Zepto.
He said, "2024 has been a milestone year for our accessories portfolio," and this collaboration is an extension of ASUS's commitment to offering unparalleled convenience to its customers.
The move comes as more consumers are turning toward quick commerce platforms for their tech product needs.
Product lineup
Product range for swift delivery
The products available for quick delivery include ASUS Marshmallow Keyboard KW100, ASUS MW203 Multi-Device Wireless Silent Mouse, ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100, and ASUS WT300 Mouse. The partnership with Zepto will go a long way in drastically reducing delivery times for these popular accessories.
Growth strategy
ASUS's future expansion plans in India
Along with its partnership with Zepto, ASUS also plans to expand its presence onto other platforms such as Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.
This comes as part of the company's larger strategy to cater to the expectations of buyers across India.
It highlights ASUS's dedication to improving customer convenience through strategic partnerships and innovative delivery methods.