ASUS's commercial PC business in India grew 170% in 2025
Business
ASUS just shared some big news: its commercial PC business in India shot up by 170% in 2025.
That is way above its global growth of 85%, and now ASUS's global commercial business contributes up to 27% of the company's total global business.
Clearly, India is becoming a huge priority for the company.
ASUS doubles down on India investments
Calling India a "home country," ASUS is doubling down on investments here, especially in AI, IT, PCs, servers, and IoT.
Co-CEO Samson Hu mentioned they are teaming up with local manufacturing partners to back the Make in India push.
It is all about deeper roots and tapping into local innovation for future growth.