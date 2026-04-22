ASUS's commercial PC business in India grew 170% in 2025 Business Apr 22, 2026

ASUS just shared some big news: its commercial PC business in India shot up by 170% in 2025.

That is way above its global growth of 85%, and now ASUS's global commercial business contributes up to 27% of the company's total global business.

Clearly, India is becoming a huge priority for the company.