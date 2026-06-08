Aswath Damodaran says SpaceX $135 IPO overpriced, favors $100

Damodaran flags losses and leadership risks

Damodaran points out that SpaceX has big growth potential, but it's still losing money and burning cash.

He also flags risks tied to Elon Musk's leadership and notes some real challenges in actually delivering on those ambitious plans.

While SpaceX's rocket launches and Starlink internet are strong performers, he's less optimistic about their AI business due to tough competition and high costs.

His advice? Don't get swept up in the hype: past IPOs like Meta and Uber saw prices drop after launch, so tread carefully if you're thinking about investing.