AT Capital Group backed Juniper Green Energy plans ₹1,800cr IPO

Most of the funds raised, ₹683.24 crore, will help pay off company debt, while another ₹728.69 crore will go into their subsidiaries to clear loans. The rest will support general corporate needs.

Juniper Green has been busy with big projects too, like beginning phased commissioning of an integrated Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project and a new battery storage system in Rajasthan that has already been commissioned.

The IPO will be managed by ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities, Capital Markets (India), JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, with plans to list on both BSE and NSE.