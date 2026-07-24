AT Capital Group backed Juniper Green Energy plans ₹1,800cr IPO
Juniper Green Energy, a renewable energy company backed by Singapore's AT Capital Group, is launching a ₹1,800 crore IPO from July 30 to August 3.
The offer is all about fresh shares (no existing shares being sold), and anchor investors get early access on July 29.
If you're into clean energy or just watching the market, this could be one to keep an eye on.
IPO proceeds ₹683.24cr debt ₹728.69cr subsidiaries
Most of the funds raised, ₹683.24 crore, will help pay off company debt, while another ₹728.69 crore will go into their subsidiaries to clear loans. The rest will support general corporate needs.
Juniper Green has been busy with big projects too, like beginning phased commissioning of an integrated Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project and a new battery storage system in Rajasthan that has already been commissioned.
The IPO will be managed by ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities, Capital Markets (India), JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, with plans to list on both BSE and NSE.