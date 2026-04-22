Atal Pension Yojana crosses 9cr after 1.35cr new signups
The Atal Pension Yojana (APY) just crossed 9 crore subscribers, a big milestone for this government-backed pension scheme that started in 2015.
Designed mainly for workers without formal retirement plans, APY offers a monthly pension of up to ₹5,000 once you hit 60.
The financial year 2025-26 saw record growth, with over 1.35 crore new people signing up.
PFRDA/banks/posts run APY, spouse/nominee, 18-40 non-taxpayers
APY is run by the PFRDA, along with banks, and the Department of Posts, making it accessible nationwide.
If something happens to the subscriber, their spouse keeps getting the pension, and any remaining funds go to a nominee.
The scheme is open to Indian citizens aged 18-40 who aren't income taxpayers, so if you're looking ahead at your financial future and fit the age bracket, this could be worth checking out.