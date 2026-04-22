Atal Pension Yojana crosses 9cr after 1.35cr new signups

PFRDA/banks/posts run APY, spouse/nominee, 18-40 non-taxpayers

APY is run by the PFRDA, along with banks, and the Department of Posts, making it accessible nationwide.

If something happens to the subscriber, their spouse keeps getting the pension, and any remaining funds go to a nominee.

The scheme is open to Indian citizens aged 18-40 who aren't income taxpayers, so if you're looking ahead at your financial future and fit the age bracket, this could be worth checking out.