Atharva Polyplast lists 15% higher at ₹69 after ₹27Cr IPO

Atharva Polyplast oversubscribed over 10 times

Demand was huge: the issue was subscribed over 10 times, with noninstitutional investors leading the charge at 19 times. Retail investors weren't far behind at 11.3 times.

Atharva Polyplast makes precision plastic parts for things like furniture, appliances, and cars using specialized molding tech.

For retail buyers, though, getting in wasn't cheap. You needed at least ₹2.4 lakh to grab two lots (2,000 shares each) at the offer price.