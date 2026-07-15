Ather Energy board approves ₹1,300cr QIP for ₹2,500cr plan

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based electric scooter startup, just launched a ₹1,300 crore QIP (that's a way for companies to raise money from big investors) as part of its bigger plan to raise ₹2,500 crore.

The board gave the green light on July 15 and set the base price at ₹1,169.70 per share.

Final pricing will be sorted soon with its lead managers.