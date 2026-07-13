Ather Energy board to consider fresh fundraise proposal
What's the story
Ather Energy, a leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has announced its upcoming board meeting on July 15. The main agenda of the meeting will be to consider a proposal for raising fresh capital. The company revealed this in a recent stock exchange filing. The board will explore various options for raising funds including equity shares, foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), or other securities convertible into equity shares.
Capital strategy
Capital could be raised through preferential issues
The fundraising process could be carried out in one or more tranches, pending necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. Ather Energy has also said that the capital could be raised through permissible modes such as preferential issues or any other method allowed under applicable laws. The final structure, size, and terms of this fundraising will be decided by the board during their meeting.
Market performance
Ather's shares have surged by over 250% since IPO
Since its initial public offering (IPO) in May 2025, Ather's shares have skyrocketed by over 250%. The surge has been fueled by the ongoing war in Iran, which has increased demand for electric transport options. In FY26 alone, the company doubled its retail footprint from 351 to 700 stores and more than doubled its service centers.
Sales performance
Fresh capital could help Ather strengthen its growth plans
In the March quarter alone, Ather sold around 83,000 vehicles, according to its quarterly results. The demand for its products has grown across both southern and northern markets. The fresh capital raised from the upcoming board meeting could help Ather further strengthen its growth plans, expand its product portfolio, and support future investments amid intensifying competition in the electric scooter segment.