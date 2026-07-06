Ather Energy plans $200M share sale to fuel expansion
What's the story
Ather Energy, a leading electric scooter manufacturer, is planning a major share sale, according to Bloomberg. The company hopes to raise up to $200 million from institutional investors as early as next week. HSBC Holdings Plc, Axis Capital Ltd. and Nomura Holdings Inc. have been appointed by the company for this qualified institutional placement (QIP).
Market performance
Share price surge since IPO
Since its initial public offering (IPO) in May 2025, Ather Energy's shares have soared over 250%. The surge has been further fueled by the Iran war, which has heightened the demand for electric transport solutions. The upcoming fundraising effort is expected to provide additional capital for expanding manufacturing capacity and scaling up the company's retail network.
Strategic expansion
Expanding product range and charging network
Ather Energy, which counts Hero MotoCorp Ltd. among its investors, has been expanding its product range and charging network. This is part of the company's strategy to stay competitive in India's electric scooter market, which is getting increasingly crowded with players like Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., TVS Motor Co., and Bajaj Auto Ltd. The new capital from the share sale will likely be used to fund these growth initiatives.