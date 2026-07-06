Ather Energy plans $200M share sale to fuel expansion

Strategic expansion

Expanding product range and charging network

Ather Energy, which counts Hero MotoCorp Ltd. among its investors, has been expanding its product range and charging network. This is part of the company's strategy to stay competitive in India's electric scooter market, which is getting increasingly crowded with players like Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., TVS Motor Co., and Bajaj Auto Ltd. The new capital from the share sale will likely be used to fund these growth initiatives.