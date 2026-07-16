Ather Energy QIP oversubscribed more than 8 times, ₹2,500cr total

Ather Energy just pulled off a huge win: its ₹1,300 crore QIP (qualified institutional placement) was oversubscribed more than eight times, with bids crossing ₹10,000 crore.

The issue launched at ₹1,169.70 per share and got strong attention from both Indian and global investors.

On top of that, Ather is raising another ₹1,200 crore through a preferential issue, bringing its total new funds to ₹2,500 crore.