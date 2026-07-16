Ather Energy QIP oversubscribed more than 8 times, ₹2,500cr total
Ather Energy just pulled off a huge win: its ₹1,300 crore QIP (qualified institutional placement) was oversubscribed more than eight times, with bids crossing ₹10,000 crore.
The issue launched at ₹1,169.70 per share and got strong attention from both Indian and global investors.
On top of that, Ather is raising another ₹1,200 crore through a preferential issue, bringing its total new funds to ₹2,500 crore.
Hero MotoCorp leads ₹960cr Ather funding
Major domestic and foreign investors jumped in, showing real confidence in Ather's future in the electric two-wheeler space.
The company's co-founders Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain each put in ₹20 crore themselves.
Hero MotoCorp led with a hefty ₹960 crore investment, plus the India-Japan Fund added another ₹200 crore.
This all comes after Ather narrowed its Q4 FY26 losses by 57.2% to ₹100.2 crore while boosting revenue by 73.7%.
With this cash boost and improving numbers, Ather looks set for bigger moves ahead in India's fast-growing EV market.