Ather Energy secures 1,200 cr from Hero, government and founders

This is only the first chunk of Ather's ambitious ₹2,500 crore fundraising plan approved last month. The company aims to raise more through institutional placements and other routes.

Hero MotoCorp isn't slowing down either: the auto giant just greenlit another ₹1,000 crore investment on July 14, bumping its stake in Ather further above nearly 30%.

With Ola Electric also raising funds recently, it's clear that India's electric two-wheeler race is heating up fast.