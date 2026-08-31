Ather Energy stock rises to ₹1,679 after Konarc launch

Ather Energy's stock just hit a fresh high of ₹1,679, after launching its new electric scooter, the Konarc.

Starting at ₹99,999, the Konarc is Ather's first real shot at the mass market and comes in four Konarc S variants with ranges from 100km to 200km.

The buzz has pushed Ather's stock up over 16% in just four sessions.