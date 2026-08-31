Ather Energy stock rises to ₹1,679 after Konarc launch
Ather Energy's stock just hit a fresh high of ₹1,679, after launching its new electric scooter, the Konarc.
Starting at ₹99,999, the Konarc is Ather's first real shot at the mass market and comes in four Konarc S variants with ranges from 100km to 200km.
The buzz has pushed Ather's stock up over 16% in just four sessions.
Emkay Global sets ₹2,200 target
Analysts are optimistic about Ather's future, with Emkay Global Financial Services calling the Konarc "showcases several customer-oriented features and is backed by strong engineering" and setting a target price of ₹2,200.
Production kicks off soon at their Hosur plant, while their Aurangabad facility is set to ramp up by the first half of FY28.
Plus, Ather is joining the MSCI Small Cap Index, a sign investors are paying attention, and plans to deliver the Konarc starting September 2026.
New bikes and bigger factories are also on their roadmap through FY28.