Ather Energy's rare earth magnet shortage could slow production
Ather Energy is facing a rare earth magnet shortage that could slow down production and lower stock in stores for Q2 FY26.
CEO Tarun Mehta shared that this might affect sales, but the team is working on smarter inventory management and looking at new sourcing options to keep things moving.
Ather will assemble motors in China
To dodge supply hiccups, Ather will assemble motors in China and start using ferrite-based motor tech to rely less on rare earths.
Even with a net loss of ₹178 crore in Q1 FY26, their revenue jumped to ₹644.6 crore thanks to strong sales and opening 95 new Experience Centers, mostly in Central India.
Next up: expanding further into North India, especially Rajasthan and Bihar.