Ather Energy's rare earth magnet shortage could slow production

Ather will assemble motors in China

To dodge supply hiccups, Ather will assemble motors in China and start using ferrite-based motor tech to rely less on rare earths.

Even with a net loss of ₹178 crore in Q1 FY26, their revenue jumped to ₹644.6 crore thanks to strong sales and opening 95 new Experience Centers, mostly in Central India.

Next up: expanding further into North India, especially Rajasthan and Bihar.