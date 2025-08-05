Next Article
Tech Mahindra to supercharge Dixon's factories with AI
Dixon Technologies is partnering with Tech Mahindra to roll out AI-powered automation across its manufacturing plants and R&D centers in India.
Announced on August 4, 2025, the move is all about making Dixon's operations smarter and more efficient using next-gen Industry 4.0 tech.
Upgrading Dixon's operations
Tech Mahindra will help Dixon upgrade with smart factory services, automation, and advanced data tools—think more robots and better data sharing.
The goal? Faster decision-making, higher productivity, and keeping up with changing market demands so Dixon stays ahead of the curve.