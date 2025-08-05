India's GDP to grow by 6.4-6.7% in FY26: Deloitte
Deloitte just shared its outlook: they expect India's GDP to grow by 6.4% to 6.7% in the next financial year—just a bit higher than last year's pace.
Their optimism comes from strong spending at home, lower inflation, and some smart policy moves.
Trade talks and consumer base boost growth prospects
What's driving this growth? Big trade talks with the UK, US, and EU could mean more jobs, better incomes, and new opportunities—especially in AI and digital startups.
Deloitte also points out that India's growing consumer base and skilled workforce are helping the country stay steady even when things get shaky globally.
Global conflicts, resource limits could slow things down
It's not all smooth sailing—Deloitte warns that conflicts around the world or limits on key resources like minerals could slow things down.
So while there's plenty to be excited about, it'll take careful planning to keep India on track.