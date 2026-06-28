Athulya Senior Care to raise $30 million, expand to 3,500 beds

Athulya runs 12 centers ₹130cr backing

Athulya already runs 12 centers in cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kochi and has served over 45,000 seniors so far.

Backed by ₹130 crore in funding (including a major boost from Morgan Stanley), they recently opened their first geriatric hospital in Chennai with specialized care for those 55 and older.

Next up: 10 more such hospitals across South India, maybe even an IPO in about four years.