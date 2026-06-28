Athulya Senior Care to raise $30 million, expand to 3,500 beds
Business
Athulya Senior Care, based in Chennai, is planning to raise about $30 million by fiscal 2027 to support a planned expansion from 1,500 to 3,500 beds and open more geriatric hospitals across South India.
Founder and Managing Director Karthik Narayan says the goal is to grow from 1,500 to 3,500 beds and make quality elder care more accessible.
Athulya runs 12 centers ₹130cr backing
Athulya already runs 12 centers in cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kochi and has served over 45,000 seniors so far.
Backed by ₹130 crore in funding (including a major boost from Morgan Stanley), they recently opened their first geriatric hospital in Chennai with specialized care for those 55 and older.
Next up: 10 more such hospitals across South India, maybe even an IPO in about four years.