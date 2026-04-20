Atlan tells engineers to stop coding and train AI
Business
Atlan, a metadata management company, has told its engineers to stop coding so they can train AI to do it instead.
The idea? Atlan wants to become an "autonomous organization," where AI takes care of the technical work and humans focus on bigger-picture thinking.
Founder and co-CEO Prukalpa Sankar shared that engineering is just the start: teams like marketing and customer success are next in line.
Atlan marketing team must train AI
Atlan's new approach is all about shifting people from doing tasks to guiding and teaching AI.
For example, their marketing team has until June to train AI to run campaigns solo.
Sankar calls this a step toward becoming "superhumans," letting employees use AI as a tool for more creative and strategic work.