Atlan tells engineers to stop coding and train AI Business Apr 20, 2026

Atlan, a metadata management company, has told its engineers to stop coding so they can train AI to do it instead.

The idea? Atlan wants to become an "autonomous organization," where AI takes care of the technical work and humans focus on bigger-picture thinking.

Founder and co-CEO Prukalpa Sankar shared that engineering is just the start: teams like marketing and customer success are next in line.