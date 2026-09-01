Atlassian CEO Cannon-Brookes in Bengaluru says AI tools assist people
Business
Atlassian CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes visited Bengaluru and talked about how AI is changing the way companies use software.
He pointed out that most AI tools are designed to help people with everyday tasks like starting projects or updating documents, rather than running things on their own.
Atlassian recommends tracking AI productivity metrics
Cannon-Brookes explained that Atlassian helps businesses measure how well AI is working using key metrics like productivity and project delivery.
He encouraged companies to look at the real benefits of AI, not just the price tag, and said Atlassian tries to help customers assess AI usage along with other measures, such as engineering productivity, project output and delivery times.