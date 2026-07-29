Atlassian launches R&D AI wallet $500-$2,000 caps after 1,600 layoffs

Once a team's wallet hits its limit, spending stops automatically, but employees can ask for more funds if needed (and so far, those requests have been approved).

Unlike companies that encourage heavy AI use through tokenmaxxing and leaderboards, Atlassian is going for a more balanced approach.

With other big names like Uber and Amazon also struggling with runaway AI budgets (and 32% of Australian companies pausing, canceling or winding back their own AI deployments), Atlassian hopes these controls will let teams experiment with new tech without breaking the bank.