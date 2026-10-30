Atomberg Technologies gets SEBI nod for IPO

Atomberg Technologies, backed by A91 Partners and Temasek, had initially planned an IPO worth ₹1,500-2,000 crore. However, the final issue size will depend on the price band yet to be announced.

The company was founded in 2012 by Manoj Meena with a focus on energy-efficient ceiling fans.

It has since expanded its product range to include mixer grinders and components for brands like Voltas through its subsidiary.