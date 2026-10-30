Atomberg Technologies gets SEBI nod for IPO
What's the story
Mumbai-based consumer appliances maker Atomberg Technologies has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO includes a fresh issue worth ₹450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 76.5 million shares by existing investors. The company had submitted its draft IPO papers with SEBI in August.
Financial overview
Company was founded in 2012 by Manoj Meena
Atomberg Technologies, backed by A91 Partners and Temasek, had initially planned an IPO worth ₹1,500-2,000 crore. However, the final issue size will depend on the price band yet to be announced.
The company was founded in 2012 by Manoj Meena with a focus on energy-efficient ceiling fans.
It has since expanded its product range to include mixer grinders and components for brands like Voltas through its subsidiary.
Financial performance
Financial performance and investor stake
In the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26), Atomberg Technologies reported a revenue of ₹1,293.77 crore but also posted a loss of ₹148.88 crore.
Ahead of the IPO, investor A91 Partners reduced its stake in the company but still holds 21%.
The funds raised from this IPO will be used to repay debt, increase marketing efforts, and invest in research and development (R&D).