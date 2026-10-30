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Home / News / Business News / Atomberg Technologies gets SEBI nod for IPO
Atomberg Technologies gets SEBI nod for IPO
The company had submitted its draft IPO papers in August

Atomberg Technologies gets SEBI nod for IPO

By Akash Pandey
Oct 30, 2026
09:19 pm
What's the story

Mumbai-based consumer appliances maker Atomberg Technologies has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO includes a fresh issue worth ₹450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 76.5 million shares by existing investors. The company had submitted its draft IPO papers with SEBI in August.

Financial overview

Company was founded in 2012 by Manoj Meena

Atomberg Technologies, backed by A91 Partners and Temasek, had initially planned an IPO worth ₹1,500-2,000 crore. However, the final issue size will depend on the price band yet to be announced.

The company was founded in 2012 by Manoj Meena with a focus on energy-efficient ceiling fans.

It has since expanded its product range to include mixer grinders and components for brands like Voltas through its subsidiary.

Financial performance

Financial performance and investor stake

In the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26), Atomberg Technologies reported a revenue of ₹1,293.77 crore but also posted a loss of ₹148.88 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, investor A91 Partners reduced its stake in the company but still holds 21%.

The funds raised from this IPO will be used to repay debt, increase marketing efforts, and invest in research and development (R&D).

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